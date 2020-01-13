Is January 13 the Sexiest Birthday of the Year? Here's Why We Think So

Image zoom Graham Whitby Boot/Startraksphoto

Like a beautiful cosmic gift, every once in a while on Jan. 13, the universe blesses us all. With sexiness.

On this day, at least four men who have appeared in — or had some association with — PEOPLE’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue celebrate their birthdays … plus one bonus. These guys have wowed us as rebels, special agents and pirates. One of them is a real-life race-car driver. Another set the swoon-inducing path for a two-time Sexiest Man Alive.

In no particular order, the Sexiest birthday boys are …

Liam Hemsworth

The Aussie actor, 30 today, just happens to be the brother of the past Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth. (Good gene pool!) He has also been featured in every annual SMA issue since 2011. Clearly, there is a Hunger for the Mockingjay heartthrob.

Image zoom Patrick Dempsey Charley Gallay/Getty

Patrick Dempsey

You don’t get dubbed “McDreamy” for nothin’. Dempsey, 54, really hit his Sexy stride in 2005 when his mellifluous hair made it easy to overlook all those malpractice-worthy hospital trysts on Grey’s Anatomy. What’s more, the race-car enthusiast has proven he can pull off a kilt and a Bill Clinton mask as well as a pair of scrubs — in the same movie, no less.

Image zoom Orlando Bloom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Orlando Bloom

First brought into the SMA fold back in 2003, the Lord of the Rings saga star, 43, has played a blond elf, a swashbuckler on the high seas and Romeo Montague himself. Given his ability to wield a sword as smoothly as a sonnet, it’s no surprise he’s been involved with some of the most beautiful women in the world and is now engaged to Katy Perry.

Image zoom Michael Peña Maarten De Boer/Getty

Michael Peña

Though he has yet to score a spot in an SMA issue, the 44-year-old holds a special place in our hearts for his work on Narcos: Mexico and in movies like Crash, World Trade Center and Million Dollar Baby. His hot dad status helps cement his place.

Image zoom Nick Clooney Michael Loccisano/Getty

Nick Clooney

Clooney’s son George, 58, may get all the buzz 364 days a year, but Jan. 13 is his pop’s day. The celebrated newsman, 86, is quite literally the Father of Sexy. (Twice!)

Happy birthday, gentleman. May the Sexy ever be in your favor.