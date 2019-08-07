Actors Lex Scott Davis and Mo McRae Are Married — and Ready to 'Make as Many Kids as We Can'

Mo McRae and Lex Scott Davis have officially tied the knot.

PEOPLE sat down with the two actors, who met on the set of The First Purge, to talk about their big day and blooming love story.

“It’s still exciting to even say husband and wife out loud,” Davis, 28, tells PEOPLE. “We get giggly when we say it out loud.”

The couple wed on July 21 at “a little oasis away from L.A.” after less than a year of being engaged. They had an “unplugged” wedding to ensure that all of their guests were “present in the moment” as they shared personalized vows.

“It was very sacred, very serene,” describes Davis, who wore a Lorenzo Rossi dress for the wedding.

“Something that struck me was the love that just permeated throughout the entire building,” says McRae, 38. “I was overwhelmed by it.”

Walking down the aisle was especially touching for McRae, as he was accompanied by his 11-year-old daughter, Miami.

“She was trying to be strong,” he remembers. “Tears began to well up and she had to compose herself. Every part of this was just felt special.”

Davis says McRae’s relationship with his daughter made her “love him even more.”

“They have the coolest bond and it reminds me of my father’s bond — and I think my dad is the best dad ever,” she says. “It’s full circle being able to marry a man who is also that loving and charming, and have a beautiful relationship with his daughter.”

“I know that the bond that can never be tainted or broken by anything,” she adds. “It’s beautiful just to watch it continue to blossom every day.”

The newlyweds reminisced about the day they met on set of the horror film The First Purge in Buffalo, New York.

“Me and Mo sat across from each other and we locked eyes for a beat too long,” Davis says. “It felt awkward for me, so I looked away of course and tried to shake it off.”

“She couldn’t shake me off,” McRae says with a laugh.

“I believe that was our souls making the decision for themselves,” Davis adds. “It just was out of our control from there.”

Though the two never acted in the same scenes in the horror film, thy became close friends, taking road trips together and exploring the town where they filmed.

“I don’t think we went a day without talking to each other,” Davis says.

McRae has vivid memories of the moment he knew Davis was the one. The two had traveled to Baltimore to meet Davis’ family in her hometown. They decided to nap — even though he hates naps — and he awoke and “out of nowhere became overwhelmed with this feeling.”

“In my heart, it was like a spiritual moment like, ‘she’s your wife,’” he recalls. “At that moment, I knew. I just couldn’t ignore it. I couldn’t run from my destiny.”

Now, they work hard to see each other as much as possible. McRae is currently shooting his Fox show Almost Family while Davis works on her own projects. The newlyweds try their best to see each other as much as possible and fly to each other’s sets.

“I had to leave two days after the wedding to start the show that I’m doing, so I missed her painfully,” McRae says. “Now, we reunited in New York, so it’s almost like a restart on all the magic.”

While the newlyweds haven’t decided where they’ll head for their honeymoon, they know one thing for sure: they want to have lots of kids and no quiet Christmases.

“I’m excited about all the love and adventures I get to go on with my best friend — and make as many kids as we can,” McRae laughs. “Travel the world, make great art and a life together.”

“Joining forces will only make it even more impactful and more powerful,” Davis adds. “And yes, having as many kids as we possibly can. I’m an only child so I’m eager to have a really big family.”