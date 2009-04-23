Levi Johnston Refuses to Kiss and Tell about Bristol

Having sex is one thing, talking about it in a public forum is quite another.

Asked by CNN’s Larry King on Thursday night, “Where did sex occur in their house?,” Johnston, the former fiancé of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol – and a Palin household resident while he and Bristol were together – answered, “You know, Larry, that I’m a gentleman, you know. And I don’t, you know, kiss and tell. So, you know, I don’t think that really – that really matters.”

So, if he won’t disclose where, how about how?

“First you said you practiced safe sex most of the time, right?” King asked the 18-year-old, who replied, “Right.”

“Most of the time,” reiterated King.

“Most of the time,” said Johnston.

In light of Bristol Palin’s widely covered pregnancy and delivery, King noted, “We know that one time that didn’t happen … Were you surprised at the pregnancy?”

“A little bit, yes. It came as a bit of a shock,” said Johnston – who, in fact, is not a total stranger to discussing his sex life on television.

In an interview earlier this month with Tyra Banks, Johnston said he was fairly certain his prospective mother-in-law was aware he and Bristol were having sex when they lived under the family roof.

“I’m pretty sure she probably knew. Moms are pretty smart,” he told Banks, though, to King, Johnston said: “You know, I’m not sure. That’s – that’s a question I can’t really answer.”

Having answered that question – and a few others – to Banks, Johnston immediately incurred a severe dressing down by the Palin camp. Thereafter, he admitted on CBS’s The Early Show that his relationship with Bristol Palin now seems permanently bruised.

