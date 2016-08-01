Unhappily Ever After! LeToya Luckett and Husband Split After Just Two Months of Marriage

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has quietly divorced husband Rob Hillman.

The singer-actress, who was one of the original four members of Destiny’s Child and sang on hits such as “Say My Name,” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin’,” parted ways with Hillman, an author, entrepreneur and public speaker, after a little more than two months of marriage, TMZ, who obtained the documents, reports. The couple, who married in January, split this spring and recently finalized their divorce.

According to the site, there is a clause in place preventing either party from speaking about the split or posting about it to social media.

Luckett, 35, is set to portray legendary pop and R&B singer Dionne Warwick in the upcoming biopic, Dionne.

The film will follow Warwick’s early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she recorded some of her biggest hits including “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Along with channeling Warwick in the movie, Luckett will also record the singer’s songs for the soundtrack.

A rep for Luckett did not immediately respond to request for comment.