'Let This Enrage You': Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out After Donald Trump's Win

Jennifer Lawrence is adding her voice to the chorus of celebrities speaking out after Donald Trump‘s surprising presidential victory.

In an essay posted to Vice’s female-focused outlet Broadly on Thursday, the Oscar winner expressed her outrage over the election results and called on others to channel their frustrations in a positive, constructive manner.

“Is this the stark reality?” she wrote. “It doesn’t matter how hard you work or how qualified you are, at the end of the day, you’re not a man? Is that what we just learned? This country was founded on immigration and today the only people that feel safe, that their rights are recognized and respected are white men.”

Despite her disappoint in the results, Lawrence said she remains undeterred and encouraged readers to let their voices be heard.

“Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you!” she explained. “Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman — don’t be afraid, be loud!”

She went on to address young women directly, urging them not to be discouraged. She also made reference to some of the themes she wrote about last year in her essay on the gender pay gap.

“We’re all allowed to be sad that the present isn’t what we thought it was,” Lawrence added. “But we mustn’t be defeated. We will keep educating ourselves and working twice as hard as the man next to us because we know now that it is not fair. It is not fair in the workplace, so you make it impossible to fail.”

Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, leading to widespread protests across the nation.

