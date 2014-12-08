The actor and model were rarely seen together at Art Basel Miami

Is Leo single?

As celebrities descended upon Miami last week for Art Basel, Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the busiest of them all, hitting a variety of parties and clubs each night.

One person conspicuously missing by his side (most of the time) was his sometimes-girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Toni Garrn.

The two were spotted around town quite a bit – albeit almost always separately. DiCaprio hit up club Wall Miami at the W Hotel numerous times with buddy Tobey Maguire (and a gaggle of women) and enjoyed a dinner with 20 friends (mostly women, but not Toni) at the Bianca at Delano, while also indulging in some late-night partying at club E11EVEN with the likes of Miley Cyrus.

Garrn, on the other hand, attended more art-focused outings such as the IWC Schaffhausen “Timeless Portofino” event, and the Hunter & Gatti showcase, which she hosted, at Katsuya Restaurant inside the SLS Hotel. DiCaprio did not attend.

They were spotted together once in the Magic City, at the 1OAK/Up&Down pop-up at Rec Room on Friday night, but it doesn’t sound like love was in the air. Witnesses said that while DiCaprio and Garrn did sit at the same table (with 20 other women, of course), “He wasn t really paying attention to her.” As he was dancing, taking shots and singing rap songs, she was “sort of keeping to herself,” an observer tells PEOPLE.

Although DiCaprio apparently did take a moment to whisper into Garrn’s ear at one point, a source insists the encounter looked nothing more than friendly, saying, “You would never have thought they were together,” adding of their general lack of closeness, “It was awkward.”

So, are they or aren’t they? Though they were photographed on a tennis and dinner date in October, Garnn was notably absent from DiCaprio’s blowout 40th birthday party in November.