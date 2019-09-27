Leonardo DiCaprio Really Likes Taking His Dates on Bike Rides (Here's Proof)

Wind in your hair, the city breezing in the background, DiCaprio by your side ... what else could a girl want?
By Maria Yagoda
September 27, 2019 02:13 PM

It's a Great Daytime Date Option

The Image Direct

His Bike Date: Camila Morrone
Why settle for a matinee when you can zoom around the city and soak in the sights with your girlfriend?

It Gets the Word Out About Citi Bike

GSNY/TMNY/Splash News Online

His Bike Date: Ela Kawalec
DiCaprio’s ride with the Polish model was yet another example of the actor’s incessant promotion of Citi Bike, New York City’s premier bike-sharing system.

It Facilitates Make-Out Sessions

AKM-GSI

His bike date: Kelly Rohrbach
Obviously, kissing your date while you’re both riding bikes is ill-advised, because safety first. But when you hop off the bikes for a PDA session, you can lean on them for support as you make-out. (Don’t you hate when you’re kissing, and you topple over because you don’t have any structures to lean on?)

It Saves Earth

Splash News Online

His bike date: Bar Refaeli
All the fun of transporting yourself somewhere without any of the guilt of releasing fossil fuels.

It Shows Off Your Sock Game

OHPIX/Bauer Griffin

His bike date: Toni Garrn
When you’re a celebrity, people almost never see your socks. Life is so unfair.

It Eliminates Awkward Small Talk

Wylde/Splash News Online

His bike date: Erin Heatherton
No need to discuss each other’s days or weird dreams if you’re busy focusing on the road.

It's Harder to be Photographed

INF

His bike date: Blake Lively
We said harder. Not impossible.

It's Carefree, Exhilarating Aerobic Fun

INF

His bike date: Gisele Bündchen
Dating should be fun. Biking is fun. That means, according to our calculations, bikes make dating better. Endorphins, y’all.

