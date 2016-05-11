Lena Dunham Pays Emotional Tribute to Girls Costar Nick Lashaway, 28, Killed in Car Crash

Actor Nick Lashaway who appeared in the HBO series Girls has died in a car accident. He was 28.

Lena Dunham confirmed the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th,” Dunham wrote in a caption alongside a still of them working together in a scene from the show.

“Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as part of the Girls family when he played Frank in episode 207,” she continued.

“We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile and his easy instincts and how much he made us laugh when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick.”

Nick Lashaway Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

According to Metro West Daily News Lashaway, 28, was taken to the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after the crash that took place 6:30 p.m. crash on Monday.

Police Lt. Harry Wareham told the publication that Lashaway was later pronounced dead.

As well as starring in Girls, Lashaway – who was born in Washington – appeared in movies such as In Time, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and The Last Song alongside Miley Cyrus.