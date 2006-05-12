Leif Garrett Gets 3 Months Behind Bars

Former teen idol Leif Garrett received a 90-day jail sentence and three years’ probation after deciding to bypass a drug-treatment program, reports the Associated Press.

At his hearing Thursday, Garrett, 44, was given credit for the jail time he had already served since being taken into custody March 30. The decision by the Superior Court commissioner was based on Garrett’s having failed several drug tests while staying in a live-in drug diversion program, says AP.

Garrett’s attorney, Andrew Flier, said his client decided to abandon the program, which required frequent tests and daily counseling, because it was too strict.

Last year Garrett pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine-based narcotics. He was placed in a less stringent, outpatient rehab program. Earlier this year, he checked into the live-in program after he failed a drug test and acknowledged he needed more help.

Besides releasing 10 music albums in his heyday of the 1970s and ’80s, Garrett has appeared in numerous TV shows and some three-dozen films. From 1979-85 he dated Nicollette Sheridan.