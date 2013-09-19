LeBron James and His New Bride Smooch in Cute Honeymoon Pics

They’ve been together for more than a decade, but LeBron James and his new wife Savannah are clearly in the honeymoon stage following their lavish wedding in San Diego on Saturday.

The NBA MVP, 28, posted photos Wednesday to Instagram of himself and his bride kissing while dining at Rome’s Antica Pesa, along with a loving note about his high-school sweetheart and mother of his two children.

“When u have someone that’s always there for you no matter the ups and downs in life, it makes it all worth living for! So happy to call u Mrs. Savannah James #MyQueen #Backbone #QueenJames #Honeymoon,” he wrote.

While the couple are honeymooning in Rome, they’ve also been photographed touring the Coliseum on Wednesday.