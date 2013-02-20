The six-bedroom, Hidden Hills, Calif., home boasts a cozy, rustic feel with a huge pool and backyard

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have found a new love nest – er, mansion.

The lovey-dovey duo scored a deal on their latest dwellings, shelling out $3 million for what was originally sold in 2006 as almost a $6 million home, according to real estate site Trulia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Spanish-style home, located in L.A.’s prestigious, celebrity-inhabited Hidden Hills community, boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 8,642 sq. ft. of space, which includes a swing-set-filled backyard and gigantic outdoor pool.