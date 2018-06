Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes, 18, returned to performing before live audiences this weekend, after having had canceled some 30 tour dates, citing health problems (including tonsillitis and mononucleosis). “God, it feels so good to be back,” the country singer told the Associated Press between songs on Friday in Reno, Nev. On Wednesday she is scheduled to sing on the 34th annual CMA Awards show, to be broadcast on CBS. “I am back now and I’m here for good.”