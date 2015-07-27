The 5-year-old did the Whip" and the Nae Nae in the video challenge to Curry

It’s the showdown of the century.

Just one week after Riley Curry, the 3-year-old daughter of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, secured her spot as the most adorable little girl on the internet, another contender has come in to play.

Still, the daughter of Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, challenged Curry to a dance-off via Instagram.

“Riley, I saw your video. You think you can whip better than me? I challenge you to do the whip!” the 5-year-old says in the video uploaded by her father.

Leah, who battles stage IV cancer, then sang and did two dances, the “whip” and the “Nae Nae” – both were made popular this year by the song Watch me (Whip/Nae Nae) by Silenté.

The caption included with the video reads: “I showed Leah the video of Riley doing the whip and all she kept sayin’ was daddy she can’t do it better then me so I said if that’s how you feel then challenge her to a dance off ”

Leah, who sported a flower headband in her video, gave the ruffle-swim-suit-clad Riley a run for her money.

Riley’s video garnered thousands of comments and “likes” since Ayesha Curry, Riley’s mother, uploaded it to her Instagram account.