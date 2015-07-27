WATCH: Leah Still Adorably Challenges Riley Curry to a Dance-Off Via Instagram
The 5-year-old did the Whip" and the Nae Nae in the video challenge to Curry
It’s the showdown of the century.
Just one week after Riley Curry, the 3-year-old daughter of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, secured her spot as the most adorable little girl on the internet, another contender has come in to play.
Five year-old Leah Still.
Still, the daughter of Cincinnati Bengals player Devon Still, challenged Curry to a dance-off via Instagram.
“Riley, I saw your video. You think you can whip better than me? I challenge you to do the whip!” the 5-year-old says in the video uploaded by her father.
Leah, who battles stage IV cancer, then sang and did two dances, the “whip” and the “Nae Nae” – both were made popular this year by the song Watch me (Whip/Nae Nae) by Silenté.
The caption included with the video reads: “I showed Leah the video of Riley doing the whip and all she kept sayin’ was daddy she can’t do it better then me so I said if that’s how you feel then challenge her to a dance off ”
Leah, who sported a flower headband in her video, gave the ruffle-swim-suit-clad Riley a run for her money.
Riley’s video garnered thousands of comments and “likes” since Ayesha Curry, Riley’s mother, uploaded it to her Instagram account.
The 3-year-old has yet to respond to Leah’s challenge, but the show-stealing toddler, who recently became a big sister, does not seem like one to back down.