Lea Michele Reveals a 'Big Relationship Key' That Assured Her Fiancé Zandy Reich Was the One

Lea Michele knew early on that she and fiancé Zandy Reich were going to go far together.

A frequent traveler, the singer and actress feels strongly that “when you’re meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together,” she tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with Marriott Moments.

So will she and her future husband spend their honeymoon arguing over itineraries and how early to get to the airport? Quite the opposite, says the Glee alum. “Luckily, when we first met, we realized that we do travel well together,” she shared, adding, “That is a big relationship key I think.”

“We love traveling, he’s so well traveled,” Michele gushed of Reich, who is the president of clothing company AYR. “It’s funny — he’s been to a lot of places, I’ve been to a lot of places, but weirdly, a lot of the places I’ve been to he’s never been to, and where he’s been to I’ve never been to,” she said. “So we’re excited to show each other [our favorites], but also get to explore new places together.”

As for where they’ll jet off to on their honeymoon, Michele told PEOPLE the couple hasn’t “gotten there quite yet.” She explained, “I think that we want to just plan the perfect wedding first and then we’ll think about honeymoons.”

Venturelli/Getty

While nothing has been set in stone, the Scream Queens actress did drop a few hints: “I think with honeymoons you can either do the sort of adventurous route or the relaxation route, [and] I’m currently leaning towards somewhere more relaxing.”

One of her favorite relaxation spots is Italy’s Amalfi Coast. “When I go there I feel so at home,” says Michele, who has Italian heritage, adding that the “feeling for me, like it’s somehow connected to my culture, my home, is very special.”

She continued that the popular vacation destination “has the 3 things that I love the most: you can be by the water, eat amazing pasta and then go explore all in one day,” she recalled. “That’s my dream.”

Lea Michele/Instagram

Although she’s currently putting most of her energy into her joint LMDC Tour with fellow Glee star Darren Criss, wedding planning isn’t far from the bride-to-be’s mind. “I’m definitely thinking about it! I’m a busy person and I feel like you have to make it a priority because if you don’t, there’s always stuff that’s going to come and get in the way and take your time and attention,” she told PEOPLE in May. “I try to make sure I carve out a little bit of time every day to just chip away at some planning.”

While few wedding details have been disclosed, Michele did share on Instagram that her longtime BFF and former Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff will be her maid of honor.

Michele announced her engagement to Reich on Instagram in late April, posting a photo of herself with her left hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a diamond ring emoji.

She later revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Reich, her boyfriend of over a year, surprised her with the proposal while they were in the Hamptons. “It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE just days after the big moment. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy. Lea is extremely happy.”

Reich gave Michele a four-carat diamond ring personally custom designed for her with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.