Lea Michele’s Holiday Plans with Her New Fiancé are ‘Silly, but So Romantic to Me’

Lea Michele plans to get cozy with her fiancé Zandy Reich this Christmas.

At Wednesday’s Old Navy and Lyft collaboration at The Rink in Bryant Park in New York City, the pop star, 32, discussed her blossoming relationship and her favorite parts of the holiday season — in particular, sleeping in and not needing to get up at a particular time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Cover ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born: ‘We’ve Never Done This Before’

“Having the morning and having a bagel, I know it’s so silly and stupid, but that is so romantic to me,” she gushes. “Not having plans, you don’t have to get up and rush. And it’s cold outside, maybe it’s snowing and we’re just sleeping in. The best.”

Lea Michele Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Finding a gift for her fiancé isn’t quite so relaxing, though.

“I don’t know the secret yet,” she muses. “I’ll tell you that. I’m still trying to figure it out. I just think that I take cues all year. I’ll just kinda try to see if I hear anything, and I’ll wait the whole year.”

Lea Michele Lea Michele/Instagram

The Glee alum also revealed that her preferred holiday movies are The Family Stone and Love, Actually, which she always watches on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and her favorite seasonal songs are Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” and Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Then, the actress shared that she’s “easy” to shop for.

RELATED: RHOBH Superfan Lea Michele Surprised by Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards While Hosting Ellen

“There’s no planting seeds. I’m totally out there and open,” she quips. “Spa gift certificate, candles, pajamas … It’s like, just please buy me this and nothing else.”

Her Christmas list also includes sweaters and books, she says, adding, “I just love anything that’s gonna make me feel cozy … I just got off of taking one flight every day for two weeks. Sleeping in a different hotel every night and so when it comes to having the actual time to do nothing, I wanna feel good while I do.”

Lea Michele Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

This holiday, also joining Michele — whose go-to winter look is black tights, a short skirt, and sweater with boots — is her mom and dad.

“We’re just gonna be cozied up together, the four of us. Super simple cooking, Christmas movies, hanging out relaxing in pajamas,” she says.

Michele’s holiday season isn’t entirely about comfort, though. She shared that her new year’s resolution will be focused on wasting food less.

Lea Michele Lea Michele/Instagram

“I order more food than I eat and I buy more food and I wanna be more conscious and less wasteful, because I feel like a lot of times I get too much and then I send it back,” she explains. “So, I wanna just be a little bit more thoughtful about that.”

Earlier this year, the Scream Queens actress opened up about her engagement to PEOPLE and revealed how she knew Reich was the one.

“When you’re meeting someone, you have to see right off the gate how they travel and if you travel well together,” she said. “Luckily, when we first met, we realized that we do travel well together. That is a big relationship key, I think.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Celebrates Her Engagement with the ‘Most Epic and Beautiful’ Star-Studded Party

Michele announced her engagement to Reich on Instagram in late April, posting a photo of herself with her left hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a diamond ring emoji.

She later revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Reich, then her boyfriend of over a year, surprised her with the proposal while they were in the Hamptons.

Lea Michele

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE just days after the big moment. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy. Lea is extremely happy.”

Reich gave Michele a four-carat diamond ring personally custom designed for her with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.