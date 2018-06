Actress Diane Neal (Law & Order: SVU), 29, and Marcus Fitzgerald, 32, a former model, tied the knot July 9 on the beach in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE reports in its latest issue.

The bride, who met her groom through a mutual friend, wore a Lazaro dress.

Before assuming her role as Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on the NBC series in 2003, Neal played a woman who raped a male stripper on the show in a 2001 episode.