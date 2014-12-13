Lauren Scruggs and Jason Kennedy Are Married!

The happy couple tied the knot in the bride's home state of Texas

This is one very happily ever after.

E! News co-host and E! News Weekend co-anchor Jason Kennedy and his fiancée of seven months, Lauren Scruggs, are now officially married, PEOPLE and E! confirm.

The wedding comes just three years after the model and fashion blogger, 26, lost her left eye and arm after an airplane propeller accident. A year later, she called her recovery a “miracle” and wrote a memoir about her experience.

The couple were married in the bride’s home state of Texas at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, in front of family and friends including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife, Candice, whose 2-year-old son, Hawkins, served as a ring bearer. Bill and Giuliana Rancic also attended, along with Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and fashion bloggers Courtney Kerr and Krystal Schlegel.

“Jason has completely changed my life, and I could not be more thankful for who he is and how he loves me. I can’t wait to spend forever with him,” Lauren tells PEOPLE and E!

Adds Jason: “God has blessed me with somebody I’ve been waiting for my whole life. Lauren changed everything for me and I can’t believe I get to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Scruggs, who walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, Jeff, wore a Romona Keveza gown, while Kennedy, 33, (who had 11 groomsmen!) donned a Tom Ford suit. The Christian couple were married by Pastor Matt Chandler and Pastor Judah Smith. They exchanged rings made by William Noble, a local Dallas jeweler.

The wedding used a palette of ivory, cream, champagne, blush, shades of lavender, and accents in charcoal grey and silver.

After the ceremony, Scruggs changed into a second dress designed by Nardos Imam, another local Dallas vendor.

The newlyweds danced their first dance to Keith Urban‘s “Making Memories of Us,” performed by Cuvée, a local Dallas wedding band.

Kennedy and Scruggs got engaged in Dallas in May, after eight months of dating. Last month, the television host headed to Las Vegas to celebrate his bachelor party.

The two recently purchased a house together, but planned to wait until after they officially tied the knot before Scruggs moved in.

“I’m ready to enjoy our night and celebrate and then make sure Lauren knows I love her!” Kennedy told PEOPLE in October.