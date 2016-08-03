6 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from The Hills Anniversary Special We Can't Stop Talking About

It’s been 10 years since Lauren Conrad first began filming The Hills – back when she was getting her start in the fashion industry as an intern at Teen Vogue and in a relationship with bad-boy Jason Wahler (remember him?).

Despite having had a lot go down in her personal and professional life over the span of a decade (you know, marriage, two clothing lines …), Conrad made a point to revisit her reality TV past and divulge a few secrets from the cult MTV show in an anniversary special titled The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now, which aired Tuesday night on MTV.

1. Brody and Lauren’s First Kiss on Camera Wasn’t Their Actual First Kiss

While Brody Jenner and Lauren’s first kiss on The Hills was considered sweet and aww-worthy to viewers, the designer revealed their on-camera kiss took more than one shot to get right. “Can we please stop doing this?” Lauren was seen saying while recording the scene for the show. The pair shared a kiss off-camera, but were asked by producers to reenact it on-camera for the show. “We had zero chemistry,” the designer said during Tuesday’s special, adding that she and Brody were just friends. “We knew the cameras were making it look like more than it was. And there was so much pressure on me at that point to get a boyfriend or date someone who was willing to film that I just sort of let them do whatever they wanted.”

2. Lauren and Jason Filmed Their Breakup Scene After They Broke Up

Remember that heart-wrenching moment when Lauren returned Jason’s golfing gear on The Hills, in what served as their breakup scene? Turned out that day was the first time they had seen each other in weeks – because they had broken up before filming started back up again. “After we went on a break from filming, it was like a couple weeks in, I finally decided to end things. We broke up. I said you have three days to get your stuff out, I’m having the locks changed on Monday,” Lauren said. “So when I saw Jason that day, it was the first time I had seen him since we had broken up. It was really hard.” The best-selling author also opened up about Jason’s alcoholism, which, she said, contributed to the pair’s split. “What made it harder was I could see he wasn’t sober.”

3. The Hills Cast Would Be Forced to Film Scenes Even If They Were Fighting with Each Other

Despite getting into the occasional – or, you know, daily – argument, the cast of The Hills was still obligated to film scenes together, which would end up in cold, rushed encounters – and admittedly, Lauren hiding out in her room to take a breather from the ordeal.

4. Lauren Filmed an Alternate Ending for the Show’s Series Finale

The Hills series finale famously showed Brody standing in front of a fake Hollywood backdrop, which turns out to be part of a TV film set. There was, however, an alternate ending that featured Lauren sitting on Brody’s couch, greeting him after he says goodbye to Kristin Cavallari.

5. The Hills Producers Wrote ‘Scripts’ for Each Episode

In a clip on last night’s special, a producer exclaimed, “I was really good at predicting things!” while reading through a script with Lauren for Lauren and Heidi’s infamous confrontation at L.A. club Les Deux. The first page included details like “Lauren sees a cute boy at Les Deux, but is immediately taken aback when she sees Heidi from across the room. They lock eyes.” – all of which was written before filming began.

6. Lauren Doesn’t Regret Doing The Hills

“I took a really long time to decide when I was gonna leave the show,” she said, adding that while the experience was unforgettable, she really wasn’t a fan of being on camera. “It was hard on my relationships. It was hard on me. So, that was when I knew it was time to go was when my heart wasn’t in it, and I wasn’t living the kind of life that made me happy.” However, The Hills, she said, was what helped launch her successful career.