Lauren Bush Lauren Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump
The model and founder of FEED shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump on Sunday
Baby bump alert!
Lauren Bush Lauren shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump Sunday on Instagram.
“A [photo] of the photographer at work #sundayfunday #colorado,” the model captioned the snapshot.
The founder of FEED announced in July that she’s expecting her first child with husband David Lauren.
“We feel blessed and excited to welcome our little one to the world this November,” Bush Lauren captioned the Instagram photo.
Bush Lauren and her hubby, who were married in 2011, are not the only members of the Bush and Lauren families to welcome a little one this year. Bush Lauren’s sister-in-law, Dylan Lauren, welcomed twins in April and her cousin Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to daughter Poppy Louise last month.