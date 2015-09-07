Lauren Bush Lauren Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

The model and founder of FEED shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump on Sunday

Baby bump alert!

Lauren Bush Lauren shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump Sunday on Instagram.

“A [photo] of the photographer at work #sundayfunday #colorado,” the model captioned the snapshot.

The founder of FEED announced in July that she’s expecting her first child with husband David Lauren.

“We feel blessed and excited to welcome our little one to the world this November,” Bush Lauren captioned the Instagram photo.

