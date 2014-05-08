Laura Bush's Sweet Mother's Day Tribute to Her Mom (Photo)
The former first lady shares sweet pics with her mother, Jenna Hawkins
The family resemblance is undeniable – those friendly eyes and calm smile.
And those similarities were evident even when Laura Bush was a child.
The former first lady posted an old black-and-white pic of her and her mom, Jenna Hawkins, on Facebook, along with the caption “#throwbackthursday in honor of Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms out there!”
This Mother’s Day will be a special celebration for Mrs. Bush and her husband, former president George W. Bush – the couple’s first granddaughter, Mila (whose mom is Jenna Bush Hager) recently turned 1.
“[It’s] such a joy,” President Bush said after Mila was born. “It’s really the beginning of a new chapter in our lives to be grandparents.”
As she looks forward to watching Mila grow and bloom, the former first lady is also taking time to pay tribute to the woman who raised her, sharing a lovely picture in honor of Mother’s Day that was taken in the Rose Garden at the White House when the family was in residence in October 2001.