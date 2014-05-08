Laura Bush's Sweet Mother's Day Tribute to Her Mom (Photo)

The former first lady shares sweet pics with her mother, Jenna Hawkins

The family resemblance is undeniable – those friendly eyes and calm smile.

And those similarities were evident even when Laura Bush was a child.

The former first lady posted an old black-and-white pic of her and her mom, Jenna Hawkins, on Facebook, along with the caption “#throwbackthursday in honor of Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms out there!”

This Mother’s Day will be a special celebration for Mrs. Bush and her husband, former president George W. Bush – the couple’s first granddaughter, Mila (whose mom is Jenna Bush Hager) recently turned 1.

“[It’s] such a joy,” President Bush said after Mila was born. “It’s really the beginning of a new chapter in our lives to be grandparents.”