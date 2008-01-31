Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes

Scarlett announces her (political) engagement, plus more from Jimmy Kimmel, Victoria Beckham and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Krista Kennell/Zuma

"I am engaged... to Barack Obama. My heart belongs to Barack, and that is who I am currently, finally, engaged to."

Scarlett Johansson, when asked if she's engaged to Ryan Reynolds

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna

"We're asking for an audition for godparent roles... We're waiting to hear back."

Leah Remini, on pal Jennifer Lopez's impending delivery, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Lisa O'Connor/Zuma

"I'll be putting this where my daughter can't get it because this is a baby crusher!"

Tina Fey, on where she'll put her new SAG Award

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: David Longendyke/GLOBE; Dennis Van Tine/LFI

"Well, maybe compared to yours. Mine always showed up to custody hearings and rarely did she show her vagina to the press."

Jimmy Kimmel, responding to Paris Hilton's comment that Britney Spears is a "great mother," on his show

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Lyle Stafford/REUTERS/Landov

"There are men in suits. There are men in dresses. There are all sorts."

Victoria Beckham, on who's in the audience at Spice Girls concerts, on Good Morning America

6 of 10

Credit: National Photo Group;INF

"I'm going to kick [Katie Holmes'] ass."

Jason Bateman, on how his marathon training is going, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Walter Weissman/Corbis

"If I change my name again, y'all can have me certified as crazy. Alright?"

Diddy, on reports he's changing his name again, to the New York Post

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: UDV/LFI; Inset:Cousart-Rios/ JFX

"I just found out about 10 days ago that I must live 300 or 400 yards from Britney Spears... So now I have to move."

George Clooney, joking to Newsweek about the hassles of being in Spears's neighborhood

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Johns PkI / Splash News Online

"I hate dieting... I’m hungry all the time... All actresses are hungry all the time.”

Julianne Moore, on the pressures of Hollywood, to Eve magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Terry Gatanis/GLOBE

"Honest to god, I have never had a lap dance."

Regis Philbin, on Live with Regis and Kelly

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff