Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes
"I am engaged... to Barack Obama. My heart belongs to Barack, and that is who I am currently, finally, engaged to."
– Scarlett Johansson, when asked if she's engaged to Ryan Reynolds
"We're asking for an audition for godparent roles... We're waiting to hear back."
– Leah Remini, on pal Jennifer Lopez's impending delivery, to PEOPLE
"I'll be putting this where my daughter can't get it because this is a baby crusher!"
– Tina Fey, on where she'll put her new SAG Award
"Well, maybe compared to yours. Mine always showed up to custody hearings and rarely did she show her vagina to the press."
– Jimmy Kimmel, responding to Paris Hilton's comment that Britney Spears is a "great mother," on his show
"There are men in suits. There are men in dresses. There are all sorts."
– Victoria Beckham, on who's in the audience at Spice Girls concerts, on Good Morning America
"I'm going to kick [Katie Holmes'] ass."
– Jason Bateman, on how his marathon training is going, to PEOPLE
"If I change my name again, y'all can have me certified as crazy. Alright?"
– Diddy, on reports he's changing his name again, to the New York Post
"I just found out about 10 days ago that I must live 300 or 400 yards from Britney Spears... So now I have to move."
– George Clooney, joking to Newsweek about the hassles of being in Spears's neighborhood
"I hate dieting... I’m hungry all the time... All actresses are hungry all the time.”
– Julianne Moore, on the pressures of Hollywood, to Eve magazine
"Honest to god, I have never had a lap dance."
– Regis Philbin, on Live with Regis and Kelly