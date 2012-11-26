Larry Hagman Memorials Set for Dallas and Los Angeles

Larry Hagman will be remembered in two memorials this weekend – one in Dallas and one in Los Angeles – while his family decides what to do with his ashes.

“Right now we are going to be keeping his ashes within the family and we going to wait for my mother to pass on so they can be together,” says his son Preston.

Hagman’s wife of 58 years, Maj Hagman, is “in the later stages of Alzheimer’s,” says Preston, “so she s not the person that she was, but she s very well taken care of.”

“My father spoke to her and saw her every day,” Preston says. “He was the most kind and caring man to my mother right up until the end.”

Hagman, who also starred in TV’s I Dream of Jeannie, died Nov. 23 at age 81 of complications from cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends.

A previous announcement that the actor’s ashes would be spread “around the world” was premature, says Preston.

The two-state, invitation-only “Celebration for Larry” memorials will both take place this weekend.

