Lane Garrison Hopes to Meet Victims' Families to Apologize

Prison Break star Lane Garrison plans to plead guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges and wants to meet with the families of the victims to apologize, his lawyer tells PEOPLE.

“He is willing to meet with families and express his sorrow for what he did and accept responsibility,” says attorney Harland Braun. “(Their) lawyers have told us it will probably happen but not right now. But it’ll happen at some point.”

A hearing Tuesday to enter a plea was postponed to May 21. But Garrison plans plead guilty next month, says Braun. A judge will then issue a sentence. Garrison faces up to six years in prison.

His plan to plead guilty was first reported by TMZ.com.

Garrison, who played Tweener on the FOX jailhouse drama, was driving his Land Rover SUV in Beverly Hills with three teenage passengers on Dec. 2 when the vehicle struck a tree at 11:52 p.m.

Vahagn Setian, 17, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 15-year-old girl, also in the car, is recuperating at home with a fractured pelvis and shattered arm; a second girl, also 15, was not seriously injured.

Police later said that Garrison had cocaine in his system and more than twice the legal blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.