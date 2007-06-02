Lane Garrison 'Holding On' After Guilty Plea

Actor Lane Garrison, who is facing up to seven years in jail for vehicular manslaughter, is keeping his spirits high, says his Prison Break co-star and friend Amaury Nolasco.

“He’s doing great, under the circumstances,” Nolasco, 36, who plays Fernando Sucre on the FOX drama, told PEOPLE at Thursday’s BlackBerry Curve launch party in Los Angeles.

“I was actually with him today. I was having lunch with him. It’s sad. It’s just sad what happened to both parties. Of course, there’s a life lost. Lane is a phenomenal kid who made a mistake.”

Nolasco added, “He is holding on, under the circumstances.”

Garrison, 27, pleaded guilty on May 21 to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and two other alcohol-related charges. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and eight months, but the actual time could be reduced with good behavior. He will be sentenced Aug. 2.

“He is surrounding himself with his friends,” Nolasco said. “He is very deeply sorry, of course. He’s stepping up to the plate and taking whatever the consequences. He wants to help make amends.”

In December, Garrison crashed his Land Rover in Beverly Hills while driving intoxicated, killing Vahagn Setian, 17, and injuring two other teenage passengers. Garrison, who police said had cocaine in his system, admitted to providing alcohol to minors and driving with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.15.

The actor has since been keeping a low profile. “He doesn’t hang out much,” said Nolasco. “I see him privately, like when I took him out to lunch today, hung out and spoke to him. Just go out and give my support. He’s my boy.”

Asked if Garrison has reached out to the Setian family, Nolasco says, “I really don’t know. I try to speak to him about something else.”