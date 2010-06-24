Lane Bryant Model Ashley Graham Is Engaged!

For her next look, Ashley Graham will be modeling a wedding dress!

The size-16 model, whose sexy lingerie commercials for Lane Bryant stirred up a bit of controversy earlier this year, is engaged to boyfriend Justin Ervin.

“He’s so amazing,” Graham, 22, tells PEOPLE about her videographer fiancé, whom she met over a year ago at church. “We come from different backgrounds, but we have the same viewpoints on religion and family.”

When it came to picking out the ring, Ervin, 29, knew his girlfriend well enough to pick out a unique gold band that she says “fit me to a T!” “I’m simple,” she says. “I didn’t want the princess-cut platinum like a lot of women have.”

If they ever want to relive the special moment with friends or family, Ervin made sure to record his proposal on his Web cam. The couple had sat down on Graham’s stoop in Brooklyn to record an “episode” of The Justin and Ashley Show – video diaries they began recording together at the beginning of their courtship – when he reached into his pocket for the ring.

How does Ervin feel about being engaged to a plus-size model?

“I’m the curviest girl he’s ever dated,” Graham says, “but needless to say, he loves it!”