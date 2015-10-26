Lance Bass Says the Kardashians 'Saved' Lamar Odom's Life: 'They Really Stepped up to the Plate'

As Lamar Odom continues to recover in Los Angeles after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, his wife Khloé and her family have barely left his side. And according to family friend Lance Bass, that’s the reason he’s getting a second chance at life.

“I was just over at Kris’s house the other day, and, I mean, they put their lives on hold. I give it up to those girls,” Bass, 36, told reporters at the 25th Environmental Media Awards which he hosted on Los Angeles on Saturday. “Love them or hate them, they really stepped up to the plate and saved his life.”

Bass particularly attributes Odom’s return from the brink of death to matriarch Kris Jenner. “It’s devastating,” Bass said. “This is like her son and it’s really sad.”

On a lighter note, Bass added that although Odom is “improving daily” and everyone has “high hopes”, he thinks there are going to be some big secrets revealed about the situation soon. “I think we’re really going to see what went down eventually,” Bass revealed. “And I think there’s going to be a lot of people in trouble.”

As for his pal Khloé Kardashian withdrawing the divorce papers, Bass was not surprised in the least. “I think when anybody goes through some tragedy like that it’s going to bring you closer, and you could always tell that she was so madly in love with him this whole time, but he had this problem.”

And if Odom makes a full recovery, Bass thinks that we’ll see a new Lamar, someone who will stay on the right path and use his story to inspire others.