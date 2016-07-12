The former NBA player has seen many ups and downs since a near-fatal overdose last October

Lamar Odom Spotted Partying at Strip Club amid Reports He Was Escorted from a Plane After Vomiting on Board

Lamar Odom continues to struggle with his sobriety.

The former NBA star, who has been in recovery from a near-fatal overdose since October, was spotted near a Los Angeles strip club on Monday before he was reportedly escorted from a plane en route to New York City.

After being spotted with a woman at L.A.’s 4Play Gentlemen’s Club on Monday afternoon, Odom reportedly headed to Los Angeles International Airport and began drinking at the Delta Skyclub before an overnight flight to New York, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Odom was seated in the first class cabin when he got up and down repeatedly to vomit both in the galley and in the plane bathroom. Despite being escorted off the plane, he returned with vomit on his clothing, the site reports. The site also reports that Odom looked unsteady as he walked up and down the aisles several times, stirring concern among other passengers. (Representatives for Delta had no comment for PEOPLE, and the LAPD had not received a report of the incident.)

Odom’s recent behavior, including being spotted drinking alone this spring, has been a source of fear for ex Khloé Kardashian, who filed divorce papers for a second time this May.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Odom, 36, has been a “sad mess” of late.

“When he was first drinking again, some said he was just getting back to normal – clearly this was just a gateway back to his destructive behavior,” continues the source, who says Odom “is an addict and should never have been drinking again.”

And another source told PEOPLE in May that that there had been talks about rehab, but the insider maintained at the time: “Lamar doesn’t want to hear about it.”

News of a potential downswing from Odom comes just days after he chose to vacate a home he was renting near Kardashian, 32.

As for the face that the estranged spouses aren’t speaking?