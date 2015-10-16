Kardashian-Jenner Family's Apps Go Silent as They 'Continue to Support and Pray for' Lamar Odom

The Kardashian-Jenner family is putting their apps on hiatus following Lamar Odom‘s hospitalization.

“As a family, we’ve decided to hold off on publishing content across our apps while we continue to support and pray for Lamar,” reads a statement posted on their apps Thursday evening. “Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time.”

The former NBA star was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital. He checked in to Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, on Saturday.

Odom’s ex Khloé Kardashian was joined in the days following his hospitalization by sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as mother Kris Jenner, who appealed to her followers on Twitter to “Please pray for Lamar #ourfighter.”

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family launched individual apps and websites in September to give fans an inside look at their lives and interests.