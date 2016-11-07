Lamar Odom Continues to Avoid 'Negative Influences' on 37th Birthday: 'He's Still Working on Himself,' Says Source

Lamar Odom turned 37 Sunday, and he kept the celebrations sweet and simple.

A source tells PEOPLE the former NBA star rang in his birthday at home in Los Angeles with some of his best friends and family.

“They had a low-key dinner and it was a nice celebration,” says the insider. “Lamar wanted to keep it really simple.”

According to the source, “it’s been a great thing for Lamar to be back in L.A.”

“He’s away from the negative influences in New York,” says the source. “Everyone who knows and loves him just wants him to get back to his old self, but that will still take some time. He’s been through a lot and he’s still working on himself.”

Odom, who suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015, had been spending time back home in New York City this summer and was often spotted out and about at bars and strip clubs.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West, Lamar Odom and More Stars Came Out for Kobe Bryant’s Final NBA Game!

Odom and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian finalized their protracted divorce proceedings last month, a little over a week after the one-year anniversary of Odom’s overdose.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Odom “seems to be in a good place.”

“He knows he needs to be in a good place to stay healthy,” said the insider. “A lot of what happened last year is a blur for Lamar but he knows he almost didn’t make it. There are so many people still rooting for Lamar — he’s a good guy. But it’s been very hard for him to keep his demons in check. He’s had a hard life.”

“He wants to work again and he wants to be healthy,” added the source. “Everyone who cares about Lamar hopes there won’t be any scares again.”