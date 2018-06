John & Nikki Split Weeks Before Their Wedding, Plus More Engaged Couples That Never Made It Down the Aisle

The Dancing with the Stars judge and her actor fiancé quietly split in September 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. After Derringer proposed in December 2016, the couple had been planning a wedding in Hawaii. Just a month before the end of their engagement became public, Inaba chatted about the nuptials to PEOPLE, saying, “I’ve thought more about the wedding than the reception. A wedding is sacred. It’s a profound moment in one’s life and we both want to focus more on the ceremony and make sure it represents our love and truth in a very intimate and special way.” But on Sept. 7, breakup rumors started swirling after Inaba posted a cryptic quote on Instagram — “Just when I think I learned the way to live, life changes.” PEOPLE confirmed the news six days later.