Lady Gaga Postpones Tour Due to Bronchitis
Little Monsters, meet The Little Mermaid.
Lady Gaga is postponing two stops on her artRAVE: The Artpop Ball tour due to illness – and it looks like she may be watching the Disney animated classic while recovering.
The 28-year-old singer will reschedule concerts in Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, after contracting bronchitis, she announced Thursday on Twitter. Luckily, the pop star still has her sense of humor.
“I’m devastated I’m unable to perform this week. Ursula took my mermaid voice I’ve come down with horrible Bronchitis,” she Tweeted, posting a photo from The Little Mermaid.
In the 1989 movie, sea witch Ursula bargains with mermaid Ariel, who trades her voice for a pair of legs (and the chance to win over a prince). But it seems Gaga would give anything to perform for her fans.
“My deepest apologies to Seattle and Vancouver, we’ll reschedule those shows & be back to make it up to you. I ❤ monsters #sadgaga," she wrote.