10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I don't know if I've broken up a fight like Ryan Gosling, but I would if I saw one."
– Ellen DeGeneres, who's willing to lend a hand like the actor did in his Good Samaritan act caught on video, to PEOPLE
"AARP's Sexiest Man Alive."
– PEOPLE's two-time Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney, adjusting his title after turning 50 this May, at the Venice Film Festival
"I LOVE MY BOOBIES!!"
– Jessica Simpson, who tweeted that rumors of a breast reduction are "UDDERly not true…breast assured everyone"
"We're further apart now than we were when we started the show. So thanks, Oprah, for all your help."
– A bitter Ryan O'Neal, after appearing with estranged daughter Tatum in the Oprah Winfrey Network reality series Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals, to TV Guide
"Dear Mum, at work today I had so-and-so's left nut sack pressed against my cheek."
– Kate Winslet, on the indignities of filming a movie nude scene, to V Magazine
"Oh Harry, he's the naughty one!"
– Kelly Osbourne, stating her preference for the life-of-the-party prince over his settled-down brother Prince William, to Marie Claire
"I laughed so hard the baby popped out!!!"
– Melanie Brown, who had quite the chuckle giving birth to her and husband Stephen Belafonte's new baby girl, on Twitter
"Even when I was a kid, I used to run around naked with the babysitter, driving her crazy."
– Lady Gaga, on her penchant for nudity at an early age, to Harper's Bazaar
"His plan was to live to 103. He wanted to be the oldest living retired police officer in New York City – not because he wanted to set a record or be in the paper – he just wanted to stick them for another 25 years of pension checks."
– Jimmy Kimmel, paying tribute his late night sidekick and real-life relative Uncle Frank Potenza, who recently passed away at age 77
"I think I can have both. Or all three!"
– Madonna, when asked if she'd abdicate a throne for a man or a woman, at the Venice Film Festival
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >