Lady Gaga Goes on Safari in South Africa
The "Born This Way" singer shared her excitement over a pride of lions on Twitter
As if Lady Gaga could get any more wild, she recently embarked on a safari while touring in South Africa.
Gaga – who surprised fans in Rio de Janeiro by playing soccer with neighborhood children earlier this month – took to Twitter to share her excitement over a pride of lions.
“SAFARI PICTURE: in this photo I’m about 10 feet from 13 lions, 2 cubs. I spent about 30 minutes w them and took a nap!” she Tweeted on Saturday, revealing a hat modified to fit her high ponytail.
“& yes I cut a hole in my bush hat so my pony could stick out,” she later told her followers. “#SafariBarbie #Glambi my scarf was a gift from the Princess of Monaco, thanku!”
The singer, 26, is scheduled to perform at the Cape Town Stadium on Monday and raved about her experience in South Africa.
“Johannesburg was so wonderful, I can’t really put it into words. Im so happy, I haven’t slept yet. Laying in bed dreaming of the next tour,” she Tweeted on Sunday.
Gaga is touring through March 2013.