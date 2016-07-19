The engaged couple split earlier this month after getting engaged in 2015 on Valentine's Day

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Split: 'Their Work Kept Them Apart a Lot,' Says Source

Lady Gaga has often gushed about how supportive Taylor Kinney is of her, but the pair’s red-hot careers may have played a part in their breakup.

“Their work kept them apart a lot,” an industry source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Chicago Fire keeps him in Chicago and her work is almost always elsewhere.”

PEOPLE confirmed the longtime couple – who have been dating for five years and got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year – split earlier this month. After a PDA-filled awards season, Kinney and Gaga were last photographed together in April.

Gaga, 30, opened up to Howard Stern on his radio show in 2013 about how she and Kinney, 35, made their long-distance relationship work.

“We don’t have any rules about calling each other at certain times … We’ll go days at a time without talking and then we’ll talk every day,” she said. “He’s on his journey and I’m on mine and we’re gypsies. And then when we’re together, we’re really in love and that’s it.”