Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys Top List of 2010's Most Charitable Stars

In a world of celebrities behaving badly, these 20 stars balanced things out.

Lady Gaga, a leader in gay-rights issues, takes the No. 1 spot on a new list of the “Top 20 Celebs Gone Good” in 2010, honoring stars for their charity work. Alicia Keys, who is devoted to fighting HIV and AIDS, was the runner-up.

Rounding out the top 10 are Taylor Swift, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, Ellen DeGeneres, Nick Jonas, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Justin Bieber.

The list is compiled by DoSomething.org, a charity leader for teens and social change. – Tim Nudd