Lacey Chabert Is Married

So fetch – Lacey Chabert pulled off a secret wedding.

In addition to attending her friend Kaley Cuoco’s New Year’s Eve nuptials, the former Mean Girls and Party of Five star said some vows of her own.

“I’m starting off 2014 as a Mrs!” she announced on Twitter on Friday. “Over the holidays, my best friend and love of my life we became husband & wife! #soblessed #love”

Chabert, 31, is keeping the name of her husband under wraps for now, although it is reported to be David Nehdar. The couple were married Sunday, Dec. 22, PEOPLE has learned.

The newlywed also shared a pic with her maid of honor – “my sweet sister Crissy” – that also offered a glimpse of her dress, a form-fitting strapless white gown with lace and crystal detailing.

