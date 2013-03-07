Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Toast Their Daughter In N.Y.C.

On Monday night, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon celebrated their daughter Sosie’s upcoming 21st birthday at PH-D, the rooftop lounge at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York.

Sedgwick arrived early at 6:30 p.m. and less than an hour later was joined by Bacon, Sosie and a few friends, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Kyra was in an extremely happy mood, as was Kevin,” the source adds. “At one point, Kevin stood and made a toast and specifically pointed out that he was glad to know his family could come together and celebrate despite their hectic schedules.”

As the evening continued, the group snacked on guacamole and tuna tartare. Later, “Kevin brought a box of cupcakes over to the waitresses and had them present it to Sosie with candles and sparklers,” the source says.

– Raha Lewis