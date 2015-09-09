The 18-year-old discussed Dr. Ourian in an interview with The New York Times

Kylie Jenner Praises Plastic Surgeon Responsible for Her Lip Fillers: 'He's the Best'

Kylie Jenner has spoken out once again about her lip fillers.

“I still do Juvéderm for my lips,” the 18-year-old tells The New York Times.

“I go to Dr. Ourian in Beverly Hills. He’s the best, and he’s super natural about it. I was going to somebody before, and it was just looking crazy.

In May, after months of speculation, Jenner admitted to undergoing the procedure of having temporary lip fillers.

Jenner adds in the interview: “I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months. It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it.”

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, Jenner revealed: “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

Jenner is certainly strict when it comes to her beauty regime, and recently posted a Snapchat video of her and boyfriend Tyga wearing face masks before bed time.