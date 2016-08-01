7 KarJenner-Approved Ways to Show Off Your Outfit on Social Media

If you wear a cute outfit and no one sees it, did you even wear it?
This is one of the most pressing philosophical questions of our time, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan has offered a very concise answer: “No.”
Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and their sisters know that fashion shows don’t just happen on runways, but also on Instagram and Snapchat.
While the average person has significantly less than 75 million social media followers, there are still ways for non-Kardashians to glam-ify their social media presence. Here are the seven types of photos the KarJenners post to ensure that no outfit goes unnoticed.
1. The close-up video from chest to butt, typically posted to Snapchat.
Kylie has mastered the technique, as evidenced in this video display of her black lace Balmain jumpsuit:
2. The age-old mirror selfie.
This technique is an oldie but a goodie – and will forever be the best way to take a picture of yourself without involving outside parties.
3. The lying-down selfie.
Anyone who takes late-night Snaps knows that lying-down selfies give you the best angles, offering flattering, semi-seductive views of whatever you’re wearing.
4. The Insta collage.
This way, you don’t have to choose between showing off your glam or your look. You can have it all.
5. The face-free shot.
For when you don’t want your face to distract from the perfection of your outfit.
6. The side-by-side.
The two pictures you put next to each other can look almost identical.
Or they can be shots of the look from the front and from the behind.
7. The gif.
It’ll highlight how your outfit moves, plus show off how much fun you’re having.
In conclusion – think twice before having a friend take a picture of you skinny-arming in front of a nondescript wall. Remember that you have options when you post to social media.