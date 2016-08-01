7 KarJenner-Approved Ways to Show Off Your Outfit on Social Media

If you wear a cute outfit and no one sees it, did you even wear it?

This is one of the most pressing philosophical questions of our time, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan has offered a very concise answer: “No.”

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and their sisters know that fashion shows don’t just happen on runways, but also on Instagram and Snapchat.

While the average person has significantly less than 75 million social media followers, there are still ways for non-Kardashians to glam-ify their social media presence. Here are the seven types of photos the KarJenners post to ensure that no outfit goes unnoticed.

1. The close-up video from chest to butt, typically posted to Snapchat.

Kylie has mastered the technique, as evidenced in this video display of her black lace Balmain jumpsuit:

A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 1, 2016 at 1:08am PDT

2. The age-old mirror selfie.

This technique is an oldie but a goodie – and will forever be the best way to take a picture of yourself without involving outside parties.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 14, 2016 at 6:31pm PDT

Pre photo shoot fittings A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Short girl problems. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 20, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

3. The lying-down selfie.

Anyone who takes late-night Snaps knows that lying-down selfies give you the best angles, offering flattering, semi-seductive views of whatever you’re wearing.

weekend A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

Good morning London! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 7, 2016 at 2:17am PDT

4. The Insta collage.

This way, you don’t have to choose between showing off your glam or your look. You can have it all.

Yesterday's look I rocked all Balmain. Thank you @monicarosestyle for the sick fit. Monica added a slip to the image on the left because it was a little too sheer for TV @1maryphillips started with a coral lip but we changed it to nude. We kept it all in the beige tones for the Ellen show. And @justinemarjan kept it sleek and straight for the hair Thank you so much Ellen for having me on!! What a dream A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 11, 2016 at 9:43am PDT

5. The face-free shot.

For when you don’t want your face to distract from the perfection of your outfit.

My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2016 at 12:16am PDT

6. The side-by-side.

The two pictures you put next to each other can look almost identical.

throwback A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 11, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 1, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Or they can be shots of the look from the front and from the behind.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 10, 2016 at 1:32am PDT

SUMMER NIGHT OUT on my app. #LinkInBio A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 15, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

7. The gif.

It’ll highlight how your outfit moves, plus show off how much fun you’re having.

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 9, 2016 at 2:04am PDT

A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Mar 21, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

In conclusion – think twice before having a friend take a picture of you skinny-arming in front of a nondescript wall. Remember that you have options when you post to social media.