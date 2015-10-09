On the same shelf where she keeps a framed photo of her grandmother Esther Jenner, Jenner also displays her rapper boyfriend's 2012 mugshot

Kylie Jenner Gives Tour of her $2.7 Million House on App – Keeps Tyga's Mugshot in Living Room

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her newly renovated $2.7 million mansion exclusively for her app and personal website in a two-part vlog starting with her kitchen, living room and breakfast room.

“I wanted my whole house to be black and white,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet explained the theme of her house decor while showing off her cooking quarters where she keeps perfectly aligned cookie jars, inspired by her big sister Khloe Kardashian.

The 18-year-old reality star moved out of momager Kris Jenner‘s home in June, but keeps many items in her living room to remind her of her loved ones.

In addition to a mother-daughter photo framed on her living room, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member keeps vintage photos of her grandmother Esther Jenner and eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian when they were age 17 and 18, respectively.

But the most surprising house accessory? A framed picture of boyfriend Tyga after he was arrested due to four traffic violations.

“This is a mugshot,” Jenner fleetingly explained of the 25-year-old rapper’s photo displayed in the living room.

The father of one spent a night in Clark County Detention Center near Las Vegas, Nevada in Jan. 2012.