Kylie Jenner is getting kissy in paradise!

The youngest Jenner is soaking up the sun on vacation with her boyfriend Tyga, his 4-year-old son King, and her best friend Jordyn Woods — and is making some new friends while enjoying the bikini weather.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Jenner shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a kiss to a parrot. In the adorable video, Jenner, who is flanked by King and Tyga, places a seed between her lips, which the red and yellow parrot gently takes from her mouth with his beak.

Since leaving wintry Los Angeles for her oceanfront vacation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sharing snapshots on social media.

“PARADISE,” she captioned a photo of herself and Tyga sitting side-by-side while enjoying the setting sun on the waterfront horizon.

And while many are hitting up the gym to ready for the upcoming summer bikini season, Jenner is already embracing her bathing suit bod.

In a series of snaps, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented herself from her hotel room posing in a green, two-piece bathing suit.

Anyone ready for more vacation?