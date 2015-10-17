Kylie Jenner Films New Music Video with Boyfriend Tyga After Lamar Odom's Medical Improvement News
Kylie Jenner appears to be returning to her normal routine after her family’s intense few days at the bedside of Lamar Odom, and on Friday night she was spotted filming a new music video for boyfriend Tyga.
Jenner, 18, was spotted on set for the filming in Los Angeles, where she and Tyga, 25, wore letterman jackets and at one point exited a Rolls-Royce, surrounded by smoke.
The youngest Kardashian also co-starred in Tyga’s “Stimulated” video, released in August.
Jenner and Tyga (né Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) have become more and more public about their relationship, which they confirmed in March.
The “Stimulated” video was plenty PDA-ful, with hugs and kisses and piggyback rides.
(The song’s innuendo-heavy lyrics appear to reference Jenner, such as: “They say she young, I should’ve waited / She a big girl, dog, when she stimulated.”)
Jenner also resumed her usual social media posts Friday, after multiple posts about Odom’s health crisis, which is improving.
Earlier in the day, Tyga threw a star-studded birthday party for his son King Cairo’s third birthday. Guests included Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West and Chris Brown
Tyga teased his new music video, which he said would be “like a horror movie,” during a recent appearance on Jenner’s livestream.
He also addressed how the couple deals with “the hate.”
“You just have to look at the fun things in life and be happy,” he said. “You know what I mean? Because 9 times out 10 most of the stuff people feed into the world about you is negative and false anyway.”