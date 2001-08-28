Kyle MacLachlan to Wed, Chicks Sue

ENGAGED: “Sex and the City” costar Kyle MacLachlan, 42, and his longtime girlfriend, fashion publicist Desiree Gruber (whose clients include Naomi Campbell), plan to be married next April 20 in Gruber’s hometown of Miami, says her publicist. The two have been dating for more than two years, since meeting at a chiropractor’s office . . . SUING: Dixie Chicks Emily Robison, Martie Seidel and Natalie Maines Pasdar have filed against Sony Music Entertainment, accusing the conglomerate of “systematic thievery” to deprive them of more than $4 million in royalties. The Grammy-winning country-pop group also wants to terminate a seven-album deal it signed with the company in 1997. Sony officials, who previously sued the Dixie Chicks (claiming that the group owes it more than $100 million for five undelivered albums) declined to comment on the new suit . . . HOSPITALIZED: Arizona Sen. John McCain (R), who turns 65 on Wednesday, will undergo surgery that day to treat a benign enlargement of his prostate, his office has announced. He is expected to remain hospitalized for one to two days . . . DIED: Skier DIANA GOLDEN BROSNIHAN, 38, who lost a leg to cancer at 12 and won a gold medal in disabled skiing at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, died of cancer Saturday at a hospital in Rhode Island. Also, GERARD ZINSER, 82, the last surviving crewman from the sinking of John F. Kennedy’s PT 109 in the South Pacific during World War II, died in a hospital near his Florida home after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease . . . INVESTIGATED: Basketball bad boy Dennis Rodman, 40, may have been involved in an incident Sunday in Newport Beach, Calif. (where he lives), reports the Associated Press. Witnesses reportedly told police that he allegedly sprayed a restaurant full of people — at a local Hooters — with a fire extinguisher after someone may have said something he didn’t like. No arrest has been made, and Rodman’s spokesman said he believed the alleged incident was a “misunderstanding.”