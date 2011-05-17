Kurt Russell: I Still Love Kate Hudson's Exes

Kate Hudson may have moved on to new fiancé Matt Bellamy, but her exes still have a special place in her stepdad Kurt Russell’s heart.

“I got to say I love Chris Robinson, loved him, still do,” Russell, 60, told Canadian entertainment show etalk. “I loved Alex [Rodriguez]. We had a tremendous time together. I think Kate has been fortunate with all the men she’s gotten close to.”

Luckily, Russell – who has been dating Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn since the 1980s – is also a big fan of Bellamy, 32, whom he calls “wonderful.”

“I’m loving the process of getting to know Matt more and more, and I wish them well,” he says. “He’s an interesting guy and a fun guy to be around. I’m just happy that once again, she has someone that the whole family can feel confident in and close to. I think he’s terrific.”

Bellamy whose first child with Hudson, 32, is due in July, is predicted by Russell to be a “real good dad.”