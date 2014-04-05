The Nirvana frontman’s suicide was an epochal event for most of Generation X and has resurfaced in the news recently with newly released photographs of the singer’s death scene.

But Cobain continues to live on through his music. As long as there are musicians, there will be new interpretations of Nirvana songs, and as long as there are young people, there will be an appreciation for Cobain’s raw pathos and deft hand with melody.