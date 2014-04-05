Kurt Cobain's Death, 20 Years Later: Photos, Art and a Video Tour of His Childhood Home
Kurt Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5, 1994.
The Nirvana frontman’s suicide was an epochal event for most of Generation X and has resurfaced in the news recently with newly released photographs of the singer’s death scene.
But Cobain continues to live on through his music. As long as there are musicians, there will be new interpretations of Nirvana songs, and as long as there are young people, there will be an appreciation for Cobain’s raw pathos and deft hand with melody.
To commemorate his life are these photos – including art Cobain did as a child – and the video above.
The photos are from Life‘s new tribute volume, Remembering Kurt Cobain: 20 Years Later, which is now available on newsstands and in bookstores everywhere.
The video is from journalist and Nirvana fan Dave Seminara, who takes viewers through the Aberdeen, Wash., home where Cobain spent most of his youth.
