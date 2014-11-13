The singer and actress was seriously injured by falling lighting equipment two years ago

Kristin Chenoweth Is Still in Physical Therapy Two Years After The Good Wife Accident

Perhaps it was fitting that Kristin Chenoweth was singing songs from her new live album for an audience full of world-class physicians.

The singer and actress, 46, who performed at Lenox Hill Hospital's 2014 Autumn Ball at New York City's American Museum of Natural History onTuesday, told PEOPLE that she is still recovering from the 2012 freak accident that left her with a fractured skull and issues with her ribs and hips.

"I'm still in physical therapy," she said. "But I'm progressing. I'm going the right way, not the wrong way."

While on the New York set of The Good Wife two years ago, a piece of lighting equipment fell on her head. A month after the accident, the actress had to leave her role on the hit show to continue working on her recovery.

Of performing for the hospital crowd, Chenoweth said, "It's great because [Lenox Hill's] focus has been emergency – and getting there quick. It's about leaving your mark on this world, and that's what they're doing."

The audience enjoyed songs like "I Was Here," from her 2011 album Some Lessons Learned, and jumped from their seats with claps and cheers as she announced $1.6 million had been raised for the hospital during the evening.

Chenoweth celebrates the release of her newest album, Coming Home, next week. It was recorded live in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and also spawned a TV special airing on PBS later this month.

"I was the most nervous I've ever been," she says of recording the album. "There's no Auto-Tune – it's live!"

She'll also soon return to Broadway, starring in On the Twentieth Century, which opens in February.

