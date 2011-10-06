Kristin Cavallari's Post-DWTS Elimination Party in L.A.

Image zoom Pacific Coast News

She wasn’t too down in the dumps! Right after her shocking elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Kristin Cavallari hit up Trousdale Lounge in L.A. to celebrate the lounge’s co-owner’s birthday with friends and other celebrities. The reality star, who first stopped by a bash at The Beverly for Ubisoft game Just Dance 3, was in high spirits and mingled with party guests, even showing off her show-learned moves in the VIP section with Mark Ballas, her DWTS partner. Missing from the action? Cavallari’s on-again beau Jay Cutler. After dancing on the banquettes, Ballas and Cavallari took off around 1 a.m. – Kristin Boehm and Jennifer Garcia

