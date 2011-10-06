Kristin Cavallari's Post-DWTS Elimination Party in L.A.

Right after her shocking elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Kristin Cavallari hit up Trousdale Lounge in L.A. to celebrate the lounge's co-owner's birthday with friends and other celebrities

By People Staff
October 06, 2011 06:00 AM
Pacific Coast News

She wasn’t too down in the dumps! Right after her shocking elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Kristin Cavallari hit up Trousdale Lounge in L.A. to celebrate the lounge’s co-owner’s birthday with friends and other celebrities. The reality star, who first stopped by a bash at The Beverly for Ubisoft game Just Dance 3, was in high spirits and mingled with party guests, even showing off her show-learned moves in the VIP section with Mark Ballas, her DWTS partner. Missing from the action? Cavallari’s on-again beau Jay Cutler. After dancing on the banquettes, Ballas and Cavallari took off around 1 a.m. – Kristin Boehm and Jennifer Garcia

RELATED: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Spicy Dinner Date

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.