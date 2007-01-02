Kristin Cavallari's New Year's Resolution: Stop Swearing

The self-described "potty mouth" rings in 2007 with a kiss from boyfriend Nick Zano

Kristin Cavallari rang in 2007 with a kiss from boyfriend Nick Zano – and no cuss words – on her lips.

“My goal is to stop swearing,” the Laguna Beach star, 19, told PEOPLE on New Year’s Eve at the Miami nightclub Prive. “You can say I have a bit of a potty mouth.”

She and her boyfriend, What I Like About You actor Nick Zano, and six pals arrived half an hour before midnight at the hot spot, where Nick Cannon and Shaquille O’Neal were among the revelers dancing to tunes by DJ Samantha Ronson.

The was Cavallari’s first New Year’s in the Florida city. “It’s been such an incredible time, Miami is just so much fun,” she said.

As 12:00 a.m. approached, she headed to the DJ booth, took the mic and shouted out the 10-second countdown to 2007. But at the stroke of midnight, she couldn’t find Zano.

“Nick! Nick!” she shouted. Seconds later, he was at her side, and they shared a long, passionate kiss.

Afterward, the two spent the night dancing at their VIP table – as well as kissing, with Zano at one point lifting his black blazer off his shoulders so that it would cover his and Cavallari’s faces as they did.