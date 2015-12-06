Police are currently looking for information on Cavallari

Police in Utah are searching for Kristin Cavallari‘s brother, Michael, after his car was found abandoned on a highway in Grand County.

According to a press release issued by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Cavallari’s 2014 Honda Civic was found 5 miles south of exit 175 on I-70 on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

The car was registered to Cavallari, who lived in San Clemente, California, and authorities said credit card transaction receipts and surveillance camera footage last place Cavallari at a convenience store in Monticello, Utah. Police are treating this as an open missing person investigation.

Several news outlets, including The Chicago Tribune, identified Cavallari as the brother of the former Hills star and the brother-in-law of Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. However, neither Kristin nor Cutler have commented on the disappearance. (Reps for Kristin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

On Sunday, Nov. 29, Kristin posted on Instagram about missing out on the 10 year reunion for Laguna Beach High School because she was busy taking care of new baby Saylor James, who was born on Nov. 23.