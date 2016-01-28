"I dislocated my elbow in a car accident last week and because of that, and everything else I've been through in the past couple months," she wrote.

Kristin Cavallari on Her Car Accident and Brother's Death: 'I Have Such an Appreciation for Life'

Kristin Cavallari has a new lease on life.

The former reality star opened up about her recent months to reflect on her scary car accident and the death of her brother Michael.

“I dislocated my elbow in a car accident last week and because of that, and everything else I’ve been through in the past couple months, I have such an appreciation for life,” Cavallari, 29, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

“I am so thankful it wasn’t worse, and more importantly that my babies weren’t with me,” she continued adding, “My arm hurts like a bitch but I’m thankful because I have my arm!!”

Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler, 32, welcomed daughter Saylor James in November, and also have two sons Camden, 3, and 20-month-old Jaxon.

On Jan. 21, the mother of three was hospitalized after she was hit by another driver in Chicago. The incident follows a difficult few months for her and her family, with Cavallari’s brother Michael discovered dead Dec. 10, nearly two weeks after going missing in Utah.

However, Cavallari returned to work on Wednesday, shooting for her upcoming Chinese Laundry collection.

“Shot my spring shoe look book today and even though I could barely move my arm, I am forever grateful for being here to shoot it,” she concluded her post.